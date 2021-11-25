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The masked, the blind and the vaxxed: deciphering the Covid delusion
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44 views • November 25, 2021
"The god of this world hath blinded the minds of them which believe not." Sound confusing? It's a verse from the first Christian bible of 144 A.D. and after visits with friends and family this holiday season, you'll know exactly what it means. FBN breaks it down for you in today's episode.
Episode links:
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com
Episode links:
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com
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