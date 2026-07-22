Conservatives Debate Data Centers in Ohio: What is the best path forward?

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Monday morning, I'm bringing together seven conservative voices for a respectful, substantive debate on one of the most important issues facing Ohio, and the country.
3 conservatives in favor of data center expansion:
-Tom Zawistowski
-Jeff Mihalik
-Greg Lawson
4 conservatives opposed:
-Marcell Strbich
-John Marra
-Stephanie Stock
-Eric Watson
Please join the livestream and get into the Rumble chatroom, as this will be Town Hall Style in the 2nd hour of the 2 hour discussion. I will ask the panelists selected questions from you, the citizens most affected.
No shouting. No talking points. Just a real conversation about the data center issue and the future of our state.
Join us Monday from 7–9 AM ET on Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered and decide for yourself which side you should be on!
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