Conservatives Debate Data Centers in Ohio: What is the best path forward?

Monday morning, I'm bringing together seven conservative voices for a respectful, substantive debate on one of the most important issues facing Ohio, and the country.



3 conservatives in favor of data center expansion:

-Tom Zawistowski

-Jeff Mihalik

-Greg Lawson



4 conservatives opposed:

-Marcell Strbich

-John Marra

-Stephanie Stock

-Eric Watson



Please join the livestream and get into the Rumble chatroom, as this will be Town Hall Style in the 2nd hour of the 2 hour discussion. I will ask the panelists selected questions from you, the citizens most affected.



No shouting. No talking points. Just a real conversation about the data center issue and the future of our state.



Join us Monday from 7–9 AM ET on Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered and decide for yourself which side you should be on!



Strictly Speaking: UNFILTERED is a daily, unapologetic conservative livestream covering politics, culture, faith, family and freedom—without corporate filters, censorship, or compromise.



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