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Conservatives Debate Data Centers in Ohio: What is the best path forward?
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
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Monday morning, I'm bringing together seven conservative voices for a respectful, substantive debate on one of the most important issues facing Ohio, and the country.

3 conservatives in favor of data center expansion:
-Tom Zawistowski
-Jeff Mihalik
-Greg Lawson

4 conservatives opposed:
-Marcell Strbich
-John Marra
-Stephanie Stock
-Eric Watson

Please join the livestream and get into the Rumble chatroom, as this will be Town Hall Style in the 2nd hour of the 2 hour discussion. I will ask the panelists selected questions from you, the citizens most affected.

No shouting. No talking points. Just a real conversation about the data center issue and the future of our state.

Join us Monday from 7–9 AM ET on Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered and decide for yourself which side you should be on!

Strictly Speaking: UNFILTERED is a daily, unapologetic conservative livestream covering politics, culture, faith, family and freedom—without corporate filters, censorship, or compromise.

🔴 LIVE daily conservative commentary on the biggest political and cultural stories
🎙️ Unfiltered interviews with elected officials, candidates, and conservative voices
🇺🇸 Faith, family, and freedom—front and center
🚫 No corporate radio. No micromanaging. No compromise. No more bullshit.

📅 Live weekdays + Special subscriber shows TBA
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This show is funded by viewers and patriots—not corporations. If you believe in promoting independent conservative voices, please consider supporting us below:
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Privacy Policy