Remember to love those who Hate you

It so easy to love those who love you back and to support those who support you. But can you love those who despise you and want to take your life. In this Episode I talk about loving those who see you as trash or dog pop that they want to crap off the bottom of there shoes. I show why we should love them and help them if we can.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.