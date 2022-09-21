Create New Account
Remember to love those who Hate you
Redneck Rabbi Spot
Published 2 months ago |

It so easy to love those who love you back and to support those who support you. But can you love those who despise you and want to take your life. In this Episode I talk about loving those who see you as trash or dog pop that they want to crap off the bottom of there shoes. I show why we should love them and help them if we can.

Keywords
loveyahwehhonestand faith

