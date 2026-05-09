Spiritual Warfare Pt 24

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Disclosure is coming. Our government will disclose (part) of their contact with so-called "aliens." At some point those creatures will announce themselves as the creators of the earth and all life. They are LIARS. They are the offspring of evil angels who cohabited with women to produce Nehlilim/giants. Be warned!!