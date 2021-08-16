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Ryanair Staff Force Petrified Autistic Boy To Take Covid Test Before Boarding Flight, Even Though He Was Exempt
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214 views • August 16, 2021
Airport staff force an autistic 12-year-old boy to have a covid test.
The staff were shown an exemption letter and UK Government guidance but were still were refused entry.
His dad filmed the incident.
Ryanair have "apologised", not enough! This is horrific abuse!
The staff were shown an exemption letter and UK Government guidance but were still were refused entry.
His dad filmed the incident.
Ryanair have "apologised", not enough! This is horrific abuse!
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