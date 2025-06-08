Doctor has HEART ATTACK while treating heart attack patient

Doctor Realizes He's Having a Heart Attack While Treating Heart Attack

19 February 2025

"Here's one of those tales that defy belief – but which also comes with a happy ending. In treating a heart attack patient at Timmins and District Hospital (TADH) in Canada, emergency doctor Chris Loreto discovered his own heart was in danger.

Having experienced repeated bouts of pain in the preceding months, often linked to exercise, Loreto had decided they were caused by acid reflux. However, the meds he was taking weren't making a difference.

The discomfort peaked on November 12 during a hockey game, lingering around the doctor's shoulders. Again he shrugged off the pain, and went to work the next morning, a shift that involved helping to save the life of a man undergoing a massive heart attack."

"In speaking to the patient's wife, Loreto recognized a lot of the same symptoms. The man he had treated was also on medication for acid reflux – and that's when the penny dropped. These were actually two very similar heart attack cases.

"His story was my story," says Loreto.

Blood tests and an electrocardiogram confirmed the doctor's heart attack. Loreto has been on medical leave ever since, entering a rehab program which includes the insertion of tubes called stents inside his arteries to ensure proper blood flow."

Northern Ont. ER doctor realized he was having a heart attack based on patient experience

Mar 6, 2025

Chris Loreto is an emergency room physician who says he only realised his heart troubles thanks to treating a patient with the same symptoms.

