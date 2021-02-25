© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Deliverance from the Power of Darkness (audio)Book
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • February 25, 2021
My Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/MinisterRuby
This is an extraordinary testimony of former witch doctor Emmanuel Amos Eni from Nigeria Africa. Emmanuel's true story is of his entrance into deep witchcraft and his deliverance from it. Some of the phrases have been slightly adapted from the original manuscript for clarity to English speakers. Their souls shall be rejected by God.
Leviticus 20:6 2
Kings 17:17
Isaiah 2:6
Charles Manson had some of the same powers as he did. Such as translating himself from one place to another, this is extremely high witchcraft. The spirits that Emmanuel had are being portrayed when the Lego men were released and found on beaches. Then again when the movie chronicles were released and in The Little Mermaid Zandvoort, Siesta Key Beach, Brighton Beach Giant Lego Man Washes up on Dutch beach http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7z-wAH... 20th Century Fox Distribution- chronicles http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chronicl... Trailer http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B8LQWi... He is also describing a child's movie by Walt Disney The Little Mermaid http://disney.wikia.com/wiki/The_Litt... Bobby Darin sings "Beyond the Sea" http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SEIDep... City Beneath The Sea (1953) Sphere The Abyss DeepStar Six Stargate Atlantis
This is an extraordinary testimony of former witch doctor Emmanuel Amos Eni from Nigeria Africa. Emmanuel's true story is of his entrance into deep witchcraft and his deliverance from it. Some of the phrases have been slightly adapted from the original manuscript for clarity to English speakers. Their souls shall be rejected by God.
Leviticus 20:6 2
Kings 17:17
Isaiah 2:6
Charles Manson had some of the same powers as he did. Such as translating himself from one place to another, this is extremely high witchcraft. The spirits that Emmanuel had are being portrayed when the Lego men were released and found on beaches. Then again when the movie chronicles were released and in The Little Mermaid Zandvoort, Siesta Key Beach, Brighton Beach Giant Lego Man Washes up on Dutch beach http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7z-wAH... 20th Century Fox Distribution- chronicles http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chronicl... Trailer http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B8LQWi... He is also describing a child's movie by Walt Disney The Little Mermaid http://disney.wikia.com/wiki/The_Litt... Bobby Darin sings "Beyond the Sea" http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SEIDep... City Beneath The Sea (1953) Sphere The Abyss DeepStar Six Stargate Atlantis
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.