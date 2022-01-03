A Look At How The Food Supply Is Compromised by Nano AI

We collected organic plants from local shops and gardens in Los Angeles and began noticing things look much different under a microscope.



The dangers of toxic nano metals, particulates, smart dust and other nano technology in our food supply means once this technology is embedded in the plant it’s no longer natural or organic, even when labeled as such.



Once a person or insect eats these contaminated plants and foods the AI materials continue to spread and self assemble in the body.



If this is being sprayed over parts of the city that grows food naturally we wonder what’s being mass produced in the food grown in factories that use Smart AI growing systems.



This is a quick look at what we discovered under the microscope. We plan on sharing some solutions soon. Stay tuned!