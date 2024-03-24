MUCKRAKER goes inside Top Secret NYC Illegal Alien Compound | STABBINGS, DRUGS & MORE

Inside Top Secret NYC Illegal Alien Compound | STABBINGS, DRUGS, AND MORE Located in Manhattan, NY, Randall's Island has a secret compound that holds 3,000 illegal aliens. This footage reveals open drug dealing at the compound, as well as conversations with security guards who speak of incidents of stabbings. At this compound, we encountered mostly military-aged men from Africa. Please watch and share this critical report with the world!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.