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Australian Politicians & Police Still Get Their Money During Lock-down
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60 views • August 26, 2021
There are people locked down in New South Wales (NSW) Australia, unable to go out and continue working for a much-needed income, while politicians and police are still getting their salaries and perks (NSW Premier - $407,980 p/a, NSW Police Commissioner $665,000 p/a) and to add insult to injury, the Police Commissioner has received an additional $16,000 pay rise this year, after receiving an $87,000 pay rise last year.
This video is from Sky News Australia.
News the NSW Police Commissioner is on a $665,000 salary is “extraordinary,” according to The PR Counsel’s Kristy McSweeney.
In 2020, Mick Fuller received an $87,000 payrise, and a further $16,000 payrise in 2021.
“Everybody likes to say our politicians get paid too much,” Ms McSweeney told Sky News host Peta Credlin.
“Well let’s have a look at some of these extraordinary salaries of some of the public servants.”
This video is from Sky News Australia.
News the NSW Police Commissioner is on a $665,000 salary is “extraordinary,” according to The PR Counsel’s Kristy McSweeney.
In 2020, Mick Fuller received an $87,000 payrise, and a further $16,000 payrise in 2021.
“Everybody likes to say our politicians get paid too much,” Ms McSweeney told Sky News host Peta Credlin.
“Well let’s have a look at some of these extraordinary salaries of some of the public servants.”
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