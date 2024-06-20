Putin hints at arming North Korea with long range missiles and technology in retaliation for the US & NATO arming Zelensky against Russia.

Video while Putin was in there, before leaving yesterday, June 19.

Putin stated that the West's reaction to his peace initiatives was expected. However, the president believes sensible politicians will consider them if they seek conflict resolution.

He opines that nihilism towards Moscow's peace proposals won't last forever.

Putin also mentioned that Russia's proposals for resolving the conflict in Ukraine will change depending on the situation on the ground.

Putin has reiterated that in response to arms deliveries to Ukraine, Russia does not rule out arms deliveries to other countries: "let the West think about where it will end up later."

Putin likened international sanctions against North Korea to the blockade of Leningrad.

The President emphasized that one can have any attitude towards Pyongyang, but imposing sanctions for political reasons is inhumane.

"South Korea has nothing to worry about; Russia will provide military assistance to North Korea only in case of aggression," stated Putin.











