Tips To Getting More Abundance In Life!

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Patriot Jimmie talks about the importance of giving.

Abundance is unlimited. Wealth is never destroyed, only moved.

Are you ready to learn how to be a good steward so you can be blessed abundantly?

Listen in to learn more.

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