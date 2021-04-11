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Awakened The Series Chris's Story
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80 views • April 11, 2021
Our Stories need to be told! There needs to be a record of the Patriot movement. Be part of this series I am putting together. Please reach out and let's record your story.
[email protected] or send me a message on Facebook Chris Shouse
https://www.facebook.com/chris.shouse.944/
Send me a message to go along with any request as I do not accept people often otherwise.
[email protected] or send me a message on Facebook Chris Shouse
https://www.facebook.com/chris.shouse.944/
Send me a message to go along with any request as I do not accept people often otherwise.
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