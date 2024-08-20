© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Phil Donahue died at the age of 88. He was should be remembered as the antiwar voice that the media cancelled for its own corporate interest. It is haunting to wonder what would have happened had we listened to his caution against the 9/11 wars. May his antiwar soul rest in peace given that he was on the right side of history and may the rest of us remember that our souls will be called upon to answer for our stance on war one day too.