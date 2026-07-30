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7/30/26 TRUMP: NO PATRIOTS FOR HU: BOEING! UKR/IRAQ/N'HU, FL/FAUCI/HUR, AG/CATA-PULTE!!
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7/30/26 President Trump's dangling of Patriot missile defense system licensing to Ukraine blocked by Boeing, as planned & the US military is routing out the Ukraine/Israel/IRGC proxy IS groups from Iraq, right on time, as Zelensky openly shows his hand as working directly under orders from Netanyahu! Meanwhile, Trump dead-ends the globalist neo-con Senate blockade- Cornyn, Tillis, Thune, etc.- with plan to remove AG Blanche's nomination! And Much More! Take Action, America! Put on God's Armor! WE ARE FREE!


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Get Out & Celebrate America 250!!

https://america250.org/

Look up Your Local Events!


President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777

Thune: 202-224-2321


https://billblasterapp.org/


Get Involved & TAKE ACTION:

https://precinctprojectusa.org/


Volunteer to Fight Election Fraud Locally!

https://www.electionintegritynetwork.org/


ACTION: Claim Your Office Now!! 300K open seats across the Republic!! Occupy LOCAL!

https://www.jointab.us/


FBI & NY US Atty Investigating Mamdani Election Crimes!

https://realamerica.vote/


Let's get Mark Lynch into SC Senate!

https://www.lynchforsenate.com/


Boeing Blocks Patriot Missile License sharing with Ukraine:

https://www.rt.com/news/643654-ukraine-patriot-interceptors-boeing/


Ukraine Ex-Defense Minister, Federov: I was removed bc I was gutting the graft!

https://www.rt.com/news/643682-ukraine-defense-minister-dismissal/


Judge rules Robert Hur investigation docs & ghostwriter recording can be released by DOJ:

https://nypost.com/2026/07/21/us-news/appeals-court-rejects-biden-bid-to-block-release-of-ghostwriter-recordings-used-in-special-counsel-probe/


FL AG Uthmeier launches Fauci Investigation!

https://redstate.com/wardclark/2026/07/29/biden-pardoned-fauci-now-faces-florida-state-investigation-n2204935


Xavier Becerra, CA Dem Governor candidate exposed in massive child-trafficking as HHS Sec. under Biden:

https://nypost.com/2026/07/28/us-news/xavier-becerra-accused-of-bungling-migrant-children-crisis-by-hhs-insider/


Jocelyn Benson, MI Sec. State, served court subpoena in SLPC hate-group funding case:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/07/finally-dishonest-mi-sec-state-jocelyn-benson-gets/


WI Dem Gov. Candidate Drops Out:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/07/democrat-mandela-barnes-drops-wisconsin-governors-race-hours/


For all news GOP in MA: Support The Boston Broadside!

https://www.bostonbroadside.com/


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ACTION: Covid Justice Resolution!

https://covidjustice.org/


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Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave !!

WE ARE FREE !!

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