Labor Department released the May employment report

The U.S. Labor Department on Friday released the May employment report, which showed that the economy added a better than expected 272,000 jobs ��� about 100,000 more than the previous month. The unemployment rate also edged up to 4%. Jill Schlesinger has more.
