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We must have a Tribe to Accomplish Greatness
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20 views • January 26, 2022
How are things working out for you - with the same toxic people surrounding you at every turn? Cut loose these negative vibes & develop skills and strategy to meet (and retain) quality individuals.
Level One: Where most people are; and it's not working well. Poor communication, overly shy, and low energy. Presenting a boring image.
Level Two: You're making it happen, but only in specific activity groups (work, school, gym, etc).
Level Three: Synthesize those friends from these groups into a Tribe - that you can count on and vice versa. Then, and with God's help, you can truly achieve great things in your life! Put that energy out & you'll draw them in.
Level One: Where most people are; and it's not working well. Poor communication, overly shy, and low energy. Presenting a boring image.
Level Two: You're making it happen, but only in specific activity groups (work, school, gym, etc).
Level Three: Synthesize those friends from these groups into a Tribe - that you can count on and vice versa. Then, and with God's help, you can truly achieve great things in your life! Put that energy out & you'll draw them in.
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