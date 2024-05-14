5 Days Under Fire in Russia Frontline Of Belgorod!

Patrick Lancaster





May 13, 2024





I spent five days underfire in Russia everywhere from the frontline, with first responders, civilians and everything in-between to show you the most in-depth English documentary on the Belgorod region of Russia.

You must watch the full film as noone else has documented the real facts on the ground as we have. In this film we show you exactly how Ukraine has been hammering the Russian city and region of Belgorod with Western supplied weapons in huge cross border attacks. We also speak to locals (both Russian and British) about the situation and we show you the interworking of the Emergency, military, medical infrastructures. You will see what is really happening in Russia not just what the main stream media wants you to see. keep in mind Belgorod is Russia and in no part a disputed land.





My journalism is only supported by you my viewers

My name is Patrick Lancaster and I think you deserve more then what the Western main stream media is willing to show you. I think you need to see information for both sides of the contact line.

Why does the Western mainstream media think the world does not deserve to see reports from both sides of the Ukraine War frontline? Why do they only show you(almost all the time) things that are positive for Ukraine? Why when any English Speaking journalists try and show things in Russian-controlled territory they are attacked and attempted to be smeared by the Western MSM? Think about it!!

I believe You deserve MORE and I will make sure you continue to get it here on this channel!!





We can not cover every story from every place but we can do our best & of course, always bring you reports with full Eng & Rus translations.





I show what the western media will not show you.





Very important film. Please watch ALL. See bookmarks below.

00:00:00 Introduction In Belgorod Russia

00:05:13 Incoming!!!!

00:05:24 Apartmentbuilding hit by Ukraine

00:10:10 Goverment made bomb shelters

00:12:39 ENDERFIRE Rockets FLYING!!

00:15:43 Homes destroyed and people injured

00:27:53 Emergency call center Exclusive!!

00:58:59 Frontline with first responders

01:24:06 UNDERFIRE!!!

01:27:35 DIRECT HIT!!

01:42:33 Indepth with British Man living in Belgorod

02:18:32 Explosions under attack!!

02:18:50 Civilians hammered in attack





