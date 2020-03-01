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REVELATIONS; 5G, Coronavirus and Mycoplasma
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163 views • March 01, 2020
The truth has finally come out as to the motive about 5G and its relationship to mycoplasma, the most common cause of cancer and disease.
Links:
Dana's youtube video on 5G
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CtfqUtW_8AA&feature=youtu.be
Ana Von Reitz web site
http://annavonreitz.com/
American State Assembly web site
https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
Mike Morales Youtube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxHTJnQ8yqA3rjDwLemtAKA
Hemp seds on Amazon
https://www.amazon.com/Canada-Hemp-Foods-Hearts-Pound/dp/B073RTGW6D/ref=sr_1_14_sspa?crid=YGQBGQW4CKXD&keywords=hemp+seeds&qid=1582633320&s=grocery&sprefix=hemp+seed%2Cgrocery%2C183&sr=1-14-spons&psc=1&spLa=ZW5jcnlwdGVkUXVhbGlmaWVyPUE3VUJVTlU1MEk4MUgmZW5jcnlwdGVkSWQ9QTAwMjUxMTIxOEFKMFVRSVlJQURDJmVuY3J5cHRlZEFkSWQ9QTA4MjYzMTMyVjJLWldDNVJPSDdIJndpZGdldE5hbWU9c3BfbXRmJmFjdGlvbj1jbGlja1JlZGlyZWN0JmRvTm90TG9nQ2xpY2s9dHJ1ZQ==
Powdered Coconut Milk on Amazon
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07169YT2Y/ref=ox_sc_act_title_2?smid=A2YD2H3KGK1F4L&psc=1
Seeds for sprouting on Amazon
https://www.amazon.com/s?k=sprouting+seeds&i=grocery&crid=1P7K85D1CFWN5&sprefix=sprout%2Cgrocery%2C189&ref=nb_sb_ss_i_1_
Music by Twisterium licensed thru Audio Jungle June 2019
Links:
Dana's youtube video on 5G
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CtfqUtW_8AA&feature=youtu.be
Ana Von Reitz web site
http://annavonreitz.com/
American State Assembly web site
https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
Mike Morales Youtube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxHTJnQ8yqA3rjDwLemtAKA
Hemp seds on Amazon
https://www.amazon.com/Canada-Hemp-Foods-Hearts-Pound/dp/B073RTGW6D/ref=sr_1_14_sspa?crid=YGQBGQW4CKXD&keywords=hemp+seeds&qid=1582633320&s=grocery&sprefix=hemp+seed%2Cgrocery%2C183&sr=1-14-spons&psc=1&spLa=ZW5jcnlwdGVkUXVhbGlmaWVyPUE3VUJVTlU1MEk4MUgmZW5jcnlwdGVkSWQ9QTAwMjUxMTIxOEFKMFVRSVlJQURDJmVuY3J5cHRlZEFkSWQ9QTA4MjYzMTMyVjJLWldDNVJPSDdIJndpZGdldE5hbWU9c3BfbXRmJmFjdGlvbj1jbGlja1JlZGlyZWN0JmRvTm90TG9nQ2xpY2s9dHJ1ZQ==
Powdered Coconut Milk on Amazon
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07169YT2Y/ref=ox_sc_act_title_2?smid=A2YD2H3KGK1F4L&psc=1
Seeds for sprouting on Amazon
https://www.amazon.com/s?k=sprouting+seeds&i=grocery&crid=1P7K85D1CFWN5&sprefix=sprout%2Cgrocery%2C189&ref=nb_sb_ss_i_1_
Music by Twisterium licensed thru Audio Jungle June 2019
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