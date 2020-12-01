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Words From The Lord: "ALL NATURE WILL TURN ON THE WICKED AFTER JESUS' RETURN!" - "WAKE UP!! PREPARE FOR WAR!!" - "TRUST ME AND MY LOVE FOR YOU"
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61 views • December 01, 2020
When the Fruit is Ripe
https://444prophecynews.com/when-the-fruit-is-ripe-glynda-lomax/
Wake up!! Prepare for war!! – Lynne Johnson
https://444prophecynews.com/wake-up-prepare-for-war-lynne-johnson/
WARNING TO FALSE SHEPHERDS AND PROPHETS OF MY JUDGMENT UPON YOU
https://444prophecynews.com/warning-to-false-shepherds-and-prophets-of-my-judgment-upon-you-handmaid-of-the-most-high/
one minute before midnight – Rosa Alverio
https://444prophecynews.com/one-minute-before-midnight-rosa-alverio/
"Trust Me and My love for you."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r11AYKav27I&;feature=youtu.be
Annabelle's Vision
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gleVCcHtmo8&;feature=youtu.be
LIVELY STONES - ON THE WEB SITE
https://www.teamjesus222.com/living-stones
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https://444prophecynews.com/when-the-fruit-is-ripe-glynda-lomax/
Wake up!! Prepare for war!! – Lynne Johnson
https://444prophecynews.com/wake-up-prepare-for-war-lynne-johnson/
WARNING TO FALSE SHEPHERDS AND PROPHETS OF MY JUDGMENT UPON YOU
https://444prophecynews.com/warning-to-false-shepherds-and-prophets-of-my-judgment-upon-you-handmaid-of-the-most-high/
one minute before midnight – Rosa Alverio
https://444prophecynews.com/one-minute-before-midnight-rosa-alverio/
"Trust Me and My love for you."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r11AYKav27I&;feature=youtu.be
Annabelle's Vision
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gleVCcHtmo8&;feature=youtu.be
LIVELY STONES - ON THE WEB SITE
https://www.teamjesus222.com/living-stones
____________________________________________________
Our PayPal Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_donations&;;;;;;;;;business=JPB5PPU6JDNU6¤cy_code=USD&source=url
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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