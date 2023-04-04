On COVID Committee draft report: we are witnessing the biggest corruption coverup in the EU history
Mar 1, 2023 EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT
The COVID Committee presented on February 28, 2023, its first draft report about the "lessons learned" during the pandemic. The draft report is not acknowledging any of the problems during the pandemic, but instead is covering up Ursula von der Leyen and the biggest corruption scandal in the history of EU! We’ll fight to amend this report to reflect the reality!
