Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
On COVID Committee draft report: we are witnessing the biggest corruption coverup in the EU history
71 views
channel image
What is happening
Published Yesterday |
Shop now
Mar 1, 2023 EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT
The COVID Committee presented on February 28, 2023, its first draft report about the "lessons learned" during the pandemic. The draft report is not acknowledging any of the problems during the pandemic, but instead is covering up Ursula von der Leyen and the biggest corruption scandal in the history of EU! We’ll fight to amend this report to reflect the reality!
Keywords
historyeubioweaponwitnessingursula von der leyencovid 19covid committee draft reportbiggest corruption coverup

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket