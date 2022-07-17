Pilot Sent To Shrink Over Mask Refusal: Airline Forcing Pilots To See Forensic Psychologists

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Stew Peters Network
So, if you’re a pilot and REFUSE to comply with degenerate, Globalist, mask mandates, you are FORCED to seek therapy?!
Baheej Saliba is back to discuss how the Globalists are programming the population to accept a demonic Sharia culture that erases human identity.
The mandates need to end, and masks need to be BANNED!
Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!
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