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I Always Thought The Future Would Be Kinda Fun!
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27 views • May 15, 2020
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We must ponder those amazement's that we unravel everyday, as we open each door revealing another hidden truth!
Just Remember, you may be nobody, but hey nobody is perfect!
So I hope you enjoy what I am presenting here. Sometimes I wander into places that are not necessarily about Nibiru or The Nemesis System.
So I am not perfect, but hey not everyone can be nobody. I would rather be Somebody anyhow!
Peace Out and God Speed!
Donations Are Welcome! paypal.me/NibiruAction
Thank You!
If You Like Oddities, Please Visit My Other Channel Called "Cloudy Faces" At: https://www.youtube.com/user/philspho...
Music:
We Always Thought the Future Would Be Kind of Fun by Chris Zabriskie is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...)
Source: http://chriszabriskie.com/darkglow/
Artist: http://chriszabriskie.com/
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 106A-117 of the U.S. Copyright Law.
Category
Education
License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
We must ponder those amazement's that we unravel everyday, as we open each door revealing another hidden truth!
Just Remember, you may be nobody, but hey nobody is perfect!
So I hope you enjoy what I am presenting here. Sometimes I wander into places that are not necessarily about Nibiru or The Nemesis System.
So I am not perfect, but hey not everyone can be nobody. I would rather be Somebody anyhow!
Peace Out and God Speed!
Donations Are Welcome! paypal.me/NibiruAction
Thank You!
If You Like Oddities, Please Visit My Other Channel Called "Cloudy Faces" At: https://www.youtube.com/user/philspho...
Music:
We Always Thought the Future Would Be Kind of Fun by Chris Zabriskie is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...)
Source: http://chriszabriskie.com/darkglow/
Artist: http://chriszabriskie.com/
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 106A-117 of the U.S. Copyright Law.
Category
Education
License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Keywords
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