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IRAN Walk Proof The Media & Govnt & Politicians LIE LIE LIE About Iran - 2022-2023 travelplaces
Travel Places
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BKtnGgHvlMQ
Iran Vlog: Top Places to Add to Your Bucket List!
Isfahan: Immerse yourself in the grandeur of the Naqsh-e Jahan Square.
Shiraz: Discover the poetic city and its lush gardens.
Yazd: Wander through the desert city with its distinctive architecture.
Tehran: Dive into the bustling heart of Iran's capital.
Mount Damavand: Witness the majesty of the highest peak in the Middle East.
Caspian Sea: Enjoy the serene beauty of the northern coastline.