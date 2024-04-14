Create New Account
Exploring Caves at Jerusalem Wall Caves or Graves
High Hopes
Published 20 hours ago

Robert Breaker


Apr 10, 2024


While in Israel in 2024, I visited Jerusalem and found a lot of caves (or are they graves?) outside the old city walls in the bedrock close to the Leather Worker's Gate.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZCJzA3spi8

jerusalemwallgravescavesrobert breakerexploringleather workers gate

