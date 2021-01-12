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SOMETHING'S HAPPENING IN THE VATICAN - Jan 10th 2021 - Big things are NOT just occurring in America
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2053 views • January 12, 2021
It's rumored that the Pope has been arrested, which I do NOT subscribe to.
However you toss it, this massive convey driving out of the Vatican looks VERY suspicious. I wonder what ELSE is happening that's big that has NOT been captured on video for one reason or another?
However you toss it, this massive convey driving out of the Vatican looks VERY suspicious. I wonder what ELSE is happening that's big that has NOT been captured on video for one reason or another?
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