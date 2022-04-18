FEAR NOT: PART 1

Many prophets would have loved to be alive in this time because time is up for the devil and humanity and we have to use the Spirit of God to know what the devil is doing and how to stand for and with God/Jesus in faith. Lack of knowledge and ignorance of Satan's devices will cause many to be deceived and fall away from the faith.



Many do not understand that even though we have scriptures that is the source the devil will use to deceive many people with his own ministers of righteousness. Many do not see that the devil used scripture to condemn and accuse Jesus using his own people. Many do not appreciate the comforter or Holy Spirit Jesus said we would have to use in the battle against the devil to direct us into all truth. Time is up for the devil and humanity and the devil is soo smart his powers will be such that if possible even the elect would be deceived. Our carnal minds are no match for the devil, neither is educational qualifications or knowledge of the scriptures. We are to meet the approval of God not man. We are to be sons of God.