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Cancers Taking Off Like Wildfire and Reemerging Latent Disease: Dr. Malone Discusses Vaccine-Induced AIDS
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353 views • May 13, 2022
Cancers Taking Off Like Wildfire and Reemerging Latent Disease: Dr. Malone Discusses Vaccine-Induced AIDS
"CMV, herpes, shingles, Epstein-Barr Virus, these are all latent DNA viruses that are kept in their box by the T-cell function. And so, seeing all these things pop up is another sign of [dysregulated T cell function]."
"CMV, herpes, shingles, Epstein-Barr Virus, these are all latent DNA viruses that are kept in their box by the T-cell function. And so, seeing all these things pop up is another sign of [dysregulated T cell function]."
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