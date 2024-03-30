Coming Home
To a child, a trailer can be a mansion if it's their home.
It doesn't matter if the trailer is run down & falling apart. It's comfortable & familiar.
Home is not always a building or a location.
Home can be a familiar sound, smell or special friend.
Home is where you go to feel safe.
Little Rex & his two older sisters learned early in life how quickly they can be taken away from their parents & their home.
Poverty comes with unique punishments.
It's been quite a while since they have laid their heads in their own beds.
Mommy & Daddy have work to do.
That's just what Mommy & Daddy were setting out to do when I took this photograph.
Little Rex came inside through the back sliding glass doors of his neighbor's house. His little face was set in a serious but determined look as he took off his shoes.
The look never changed as he finally looked up & saw his buddy Lewis.
Rex didn't hesitate to jump into Lewis's arms where they stood in a long silent embrace after months apart.
Support BH2
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.