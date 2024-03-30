Coming Home



To a child, a trailer can be a mansion if it's their home.



It doesn't matter if the trailer is run down & falling apart. It's comfortable & familiar.



Home is not always a building or a location.



Home can be a familiar sound, smell or special friend.



Home is where you go to feel safe.



Little Rex & his two older sisters learned early in life how quickly they can be taken away from their parents & their home.



Poverty comes with unique punishments.



It's been quite a while since they have laid their heads in their own beds.



Mommy & Daddy have work to do.



That's just what Mommy & Daddy were setting out to do when I took this photograph.



Little Rex came inside through the back sliding glass doors of his neighbor's house. His little face was set in a serious but determined look as he took off his shoes.



The look never changed as he finally looked up & saw his buddy Lewis.



Rex didn't hesitate to jump into Lewis's arms where they stood in a long silent embrace after months apart.



