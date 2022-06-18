Breaking: Rusty Bowers denied the people’s voice

We broke the news on June 13, 2022 Rusty Bowers denied the people’s voice from being heard in the House of Representatives building! A meeting covering evidence to impeach Secretary of State Katie Hobbs was planned with Walt Blackman and other representatives today at 4 pm. This canceled meeting would have addressed the 2020’s unconstitutional and unlawful election due to the lack of due care and misrepresentation by Katie Hobbs. This is a clear picture for Arizona to see that our Representatives are not in office for the people!

URGENT + REJECTING WE THE PEOPLE's CALL.

Activist Daniel Wood with MAAP's Host George Nemeh Candid Conversation Regarding the House and Senate by them violating the constitution and not respecting their oath of office by serving and answering we the people.

For more info:

Go to 2020isnullified.com

and watch the videos showing evidence of an unconstitutional and unlawful election!

Producer Host George Nemeh

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