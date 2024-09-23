The Subversion of Medicine and Public Health by International Security Prerogatives

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In which I describe the retaliations I have suffered at the hands of the international system for exposing the depop program and how the population control prerogative has subverted medicine and public health. Speech given at the '3rd International Conference of Epidemiology and Emerging Diseases' in Valencia, Spain, 4-6 August, 2015.