BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Would You Walk This Wire for $250,000? | Extreme Linemen
powerprocess
powerprocess
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • 1 day ago

This isn't a tightrope walker or a movie stunt. This is the real-life daily work of high-voltage linemen in a remote mountain region. With nothing but a safety harness and nerves of steel, they walk across power lines suspended hundreds, if not thousands, of feet in the air.

Their mission: to install critical spacers that keep the bundled conductor cables from touching and shorting out. It's a job that demands perfect balance, immense courage, and absolute trust in your partner. This is a rare and breathtaking look at one of the most dangerous and skilled jobs on the planet.

👇 What's the most extreme job you've ever seen? Let us know in the comments!

Like and Subscribe for more incredible videos of skilled workers!

https://www.youtube.com/@powerprocess3308/videos

#lineman #dangerousjobs #work #skill #construction

Keywords
workheroblue collaramazingengineeringconstructionskillhigh wirepower linesadrenalinehigh voltagedangerous jobsbraverysatisfyingvertigotightropelinemanfear of heightsutility workerextreme jobslineman lifeskilled tradestransmission tower
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy