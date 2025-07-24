Would You Walk This Wire for $250,000? | Extreme Linemen

This isn't a tightrope walker or a movie stunt. This is the real-life daily work of high-voltage linemen in a remote mountain region. With nothing but a safety harness and nerves of steel, they walk across power lines suspended hundreds, if not thousands, of feet in the air.

Their mission: to install critical spacers that keep the bundled conductor cables from touching and shorting out. It's a job that demands perfect balance, immense courage, and absolute trust in your partner. This is a rare and breathtaking look at one of the most dangerous and skilled jobs on the planet.

