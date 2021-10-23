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No Joe Biden 2020 Election Song Not a Campaign Add
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31 views • October 23, 2021
Found over the 2020 Election cycle and it made me smile. Awesome tune, great singing perfect lyrics and great ukulele player... All around great song
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