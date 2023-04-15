Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Bitcoin Remittances Failing in El Salvador + More Expensive??
75 views
channel image
Recharge Freedom
Published 21 hours ago |

Economist Steve Hanke want you to believe that the bitcoin adoption in El Salvador has been a failure, and that remittance payment costs are incredibly high. Nothing could be further from the truth, a side of the fact that it takes time to catch on, via Jack Maller's Strike, cross-border payments can cost a fraction of a penny.


Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4


send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!

Keywords
bitcoincryptocurrencystocksel salvadorstrikeinvestingeconomistcryptocurrency adoptionwestern unionrichmakesyourirchrich bireckirichard bireckiremittance paymentspresident kayleejack mallersstrike paymentssteve hankybitcoin remittance paymentsel salvador economy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket