Bitcoin Remittances Failing in El Salvador + More Expensive??

Economist Steve Hanke want you to believe that the bitcoin adoption in El Salvador has been a failure, and that remittance payment costs are incredibly high. Nothing could be further from the truth, a side of the fact that it takes time to catch on, via Jack Maller's Strike, cross-border payments can cost a fraction of a penny.
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.