Bitcoin Remittances Failing in El Salvador + More Expensive??

Economist Steve Hanke want you to believe that the bitcoin adoption in El Salvador has been a failure, and that remittance payment costs are incredibly high. Nothing could be further from the truth, a side of the fact that it takes time to catch on, via Jack Maller's Strike, cross-border payments can cost a fraction of a penny.





Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4





send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!