Replace Woke DuckDuckGo with Swisscows

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Since DuckDuckGo has joined the Big Tech censorship club give Swisscows.com a try. It claims "no tracking, anonymous, and family friendly". The search results seem fair and unbiased. When testing different search engines for online censorship I suggest using politically incorrect search terms that go against the narrative. Terms like: "mRNA Vaccine Deaths", "Ukraine Bioweaon Labs", "Athletes dropping dead", "Hospitals are murdering people", "Natural News", etc. Then compare the results with other search engines. Also note if a Wikipedia entry pops up next to your results. If so, read it. That bit of text is often designed to throw off the lazy non-critical thinking masses with disinformation. Good luck!
Swisscows: https://swisscows.com/
Mental Outlaw full video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ktxuTNmUcLM