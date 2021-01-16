Censorship and Oppression Threaten America’s Trademark Standards of Democracy and Open Debate

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On the eve of the 57th anniversary of his uncle John F. Kennedy’s assassination, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. addressed health freedom advocates gathered in Copenhagen to strategize ways to maintain human rights on a global basis.
Robert Kennedy said that when Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee asked then-President Kennedy what he would like to have written on his tombstone, Kennedy replied, “He Kept the Peace.”
Read more at https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/censorship-oppression-threaten-democracy-debate/