2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 92

CURRENT EVENTS or should we say CURRENT DECEPTION

This last week has been somewhat quiet with a couple of OMGs thrown in for excitement. Even when quiet, though, you know the “evil empire” is still hard at work trying to take over the nation and the world.

This past week we have seen a breach of our airspace by a foreign enemy with our inept fraud-in-chief suckling at the teats of his Chinese overlords. We also had the satanists in California coming out in full display. Not only did they honor their master, satan, they celebrated everything dysfunctional in our society.

As always, we will have current events to discuss about WWIII, the economy (or the looming disaster we call the economy), Big Pharma (aka sorcery), plus we will take our weekly “Jab at the Jab”.