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America the Beautiful (2020)
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10 views • July 26, 2020
O beautiful for spacious skies,
For amber waves of grain;
For purple mountain majesties
Above the fruited plain!
America! America!
God shed His grace on thee,
And crown thy good with brotherhood,
From sea to shining sea.
A man in ’63 once said,
God’s victory to win,
By character, should men be judged,
and not by color of skin,
America, America,
God mend our great divides.
And let us all as one become,
with Christ our only pride!
O beautiful for patriot dream
That sees beyond the years
Restore again thy cities’ gleam,
Undimmed by human tears!
America! America!
God mend thine every flaw,
Confirm thy soul in self control,
Thy liberty in law.
For amber waves of grain;
For purple mountain majesties
Above the fruited plain!
America! America!
God shed His grace on thee,
And crown thy good with brotherhood,
From sea to shining sea.
A man in ’63 once said,
God’s victory to win,
By character, should men be judged,
and not by color of skin,
America, America,
God mend our great divides.
And let us all as one become,
with Christ our only pride!
O beautiful for patriot dream
That sees beyond the years
Restore again thy cities’ gleam,
Undimmed by human tears!
America! America!
God mend thine every flaw,
Confirm thy soul in self control,
Thy liberty in law.
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