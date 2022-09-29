Exposing UN Agenda 21 Sustainable Development at the Local Level

A group of Miami activists and an outside expert are working to expose the insidious effects of the United Nations and its "Agenda 21" Sustainable Development programs in the South Florida area, two key players in the effort told The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Conversations That Matter. Cuban-born local activist Maria Magdalena Estupinan and Sustainable Freedom Lab's John Anthony, an expert on the UN's scheme, describe the pernicious influence of the global organization, which they say is now ubiquitous in local and county government. One of the defining characteristics is a war on private property rights, but ultimately the goal is total control over citizens' lives, Estupinan explained. Their plan is to conduct a forensic study of Agenda 21-linked policies in Miami so that the broader community can understand and combat this threat to liberty and constitutional government.