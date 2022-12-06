Create New Account
Debt Default Update, Jim Willie Golden-Jackass.com Dec 2022
www.Golden-Jackass.com

FULL SHOW Jim Willie: Died Suddenly, Everything Is Breaking, And Sheep https://www.bitchute.com/video/RUOn9Fu5CEz1/

Jim Willie is an amazing geo-political analyst with a PhD in statistics and 20+ years of experience in economic forecasting. Jim offers an insightful newsletter at www.Golden-Jackass.com   Willie has made "numerous important mega-forecasts related to the degradation and destruction of the global financial system, the diverse forecasts range from the housing bust in 2007, the mortgage bond bust that followed, the insolvent US banking system" and more. ~ Golden-Jackass.com

economyfeddebtfinancejim willie

