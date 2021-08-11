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Millions of Healthy Americans to Be Forced into Covid Camps Under CDC Plan – FULL SHOW 8/10/21
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300 views • August 11, 2021
Under the guise of Covid-19, the CDC is initiating the next phase of the Great Reset: A permanent lockdown triggering total economic collapse. Leaders at the state and federal level must act now to stop this military operation before it’s too late!
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