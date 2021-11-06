KEY 5 min Update: Dr Peter Doshi * Associate Editor of the BMJ *

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Dr. Peter Doshi in an official meeting called by Senator Ron Johnson, gives a crucial 5 minutes calling for a return to critical and rational thinking. A hugely important discussion that all critical thinkers should be having. DOWNLOAD it here for sharing: https://we.tl/t-cNRYql6pAv
Original link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3aZd6aTCAkM
Mirrored - Ivor Cummins