Melbourne Freedom Rally 11 May 2024 Vic Market

Part 2 of two parts of today's rally, this one covering the speeches at Queen Victoria Market for all the shoppers willing to listen as they passed by. The topics were many and varied, unpacking corruption at the highest levels.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.