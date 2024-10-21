BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MAGADonalds - Upside-down White House - Digital Detox
Right Edition
Right Edition
6 months ago

“I’ve Now Worked for 15 Minutes More Than Kamala”


President Trump visited his favorite restaurant to work a shift as a fast-food employee before delivering remarks at a Town Hall event in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, at 5 pm ET.


“Should I give them extra salt?” President Trump joked as he fixed on one serving of fries.


https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/10/watch-trump-visits-mcdonalds-pennsylvania-works-french-fryer/



McDonald’s Has No Record of Kamala Harris Working There


McDonald’s released a statement Sunday admitting it has no record of Kamala Harris ever working there, as she has repeatedly claimed.


This deepening scandal, which social media has dubbed Stolen McValor, finally got the spotlight it deserved Sunday when former President Trump spent some time making French fries and working the drive-thru at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s.


https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2024/10/21/nolte-mcdonalds-has-no-record-of-kamala-harris-working-there/



This Upside-Down White House Is One Of The Most Bizarre Places In Wisconsin


Find yourself in Wisconsin Dells, the waterpark capital of the world, wondering what’s the most bewildering attraction you can visit there?


Well, let me steer you toward a place that’s more topsy-turvy than your average roller coaster ride.


Welcome to the Top Secret Attraction, where an upside-down White House promises to make you question everything you thought you knew about gravity and architecture.


https://familydestinationsguide.com/upside-down-house-wisconsin/



Digital Detox: What to Know


What Is a Digital Detox?


Do you often find yourself glued to your smartphone screen and scrolling endlessly as chunks of time slip away? You’re not alone. Research shows that about 61% of people admit they’re addicted to the internet and their digital screens.


Worse, that constant connection can also take a toll on your quality of life and overload your senses. That’s why taking a break from your numerous social media apps and some time away from screens could help be good for your mental and physical health.


And that’s where a digital detox comes in. This is a period of time during which you intentionally reduce the amount of time you spend online on your devices. You may even opt to disconnect completely.


https://www.webmd.com/balance/what-is-digital-detox



BC Conservatives post massive gains across Lower Mainland


The final outcome of B.C.’s “spandex tight” provincial election remains unclear, but one fact appears clear: the BC NDP lost major ground in the Lower Mainland in Saturday’s provincial election.


The NDP’s dominance in the region was a key storyline of the 2020 election when the party won a commanding majority with 57 seats.


https://globalnews.ca/news/10820502/bc-election-conservatives-metro-vancouver/

