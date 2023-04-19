https://gettr.com/post/p2eqh4h211e
感謝文貴先生在2017年開始了爆料革命,爆出中共對中國人民犯下的罪行, 新疆種族滅絕集,中營西藏問題等等...
Thanks to Miles Guo, who started the whistleblower movement to expose the crimes that the CCP is committing against the Chinese people. Such as the Xinjiang genocide concentration camps, Tibet problems, and more.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #weaponization #takedowntheccp #scottmckay #mosenglish
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.