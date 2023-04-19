Create New Account
Thanks to Miles Guo, who started the whistleblower movement to expose the crimes that the CCP is committing against the Chinese people
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
感謝文貴先生在2017年開始了爆料革命,爆出中共對中國人民犯下的罪行, 新疆種族滅絕集,中營西藏問題等等...

Thanks to Miles Guo, who started the whistleblower movement to expose the crimes that the CCP is committing against the Chinese people. Such as the Xinjiang genocide concentration camps, Tibet problems, and more.

