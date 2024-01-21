These Pools Help Support Half The People On Earth | Derek Muller

These Pools Help Support Half The People On Earth! What are these electric blue ponds in the middle of the Utah desert? And why do they keep changing color?
Join Derek Muller (Veritasium) as he looks into the weird, bizarre, and seemingly inexplicable images found on Google Earth to discover what on Earth they actually are. It’s a travel vlog, documentary, and science show wrapped into one. It’s Pindrop.
source:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YMDJA4UvXLA&list=WL&index=101
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.