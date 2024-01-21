Create New Account
These Pools Help Support Half The People On Earth | Derek Muller
These Pools Help Support Half The People On Earth! What are these electric blue ponds in the middle of the Utah desert? And why do they keep changing color?


Join Derek Muller (Veritasium) as he looks into the weird, bizarre, and seemingly inexplicable images found on Google Earth to discover what on Earth they actually are. It’s a travel vlog, documentary, and science show wrapped into one. It’s Pindrop.


source:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YMDJA4UvXLA&list=WL&index=101

sciencetechnologychemistryutahderek mullerhydroengineering

