BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Travel vlog visit & the history of Guizhou, China - Christopher Helali, with Jackson Hinkle
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1380 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • Yesterday

In this travel vlog, I speak about the history of Guizhou, China, once considered one of China's poorest and most remote provinces. Over the course of the past century, it has seen enormous progress, development, and prosperity thanks to the historic long march of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

I travel to Guiyang, the capital of Guizhou province, to see all the enormous transformations since I was last there in 2015. After I visit the The Long March Cultural Digital Art Museum or "Red Ribbon Museum" in Guiyang to learn about the history of the Long March through an immersive and interactive digital museum. Afterwards, I travel to Zunyi, the site of the historic Zunyi Conference of the Long March that helped solidify the leadership of Mao Zedong. We visit Huang Dafa, recipient of the July 1st Medal of the CPC, to see and learn about his heroic 36 year work to bring water to his village by carving a canal into the side of a mountain. Lastly, we visit the world's tallest bridge and engineering wonder of the world, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge.

For more and to travel to China, check out:

China, Not Just Travel: https://chinanotjusttravel.com/

Discover Guizhou: https://www.ddcpc.cn/gc/index.html

Follow me Christopher Helali, on YouTube (https://youtube.com/@christopherhelaliofficial), X, (https://x.com/chrishelali?s=21) Instagram, (https://www.instagram.com/chrishelali?igsh=dGQxMGMwZTg1MWJ1&utm_source=qr) and TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@chrishelali?_r=1&_t=ZP-91aRtoi5Q0U)

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
War Secretary Hegseth Compares Press to Pharisees Over Iran War Coverage

War Secretary Hegseth Compares Press to Pharisees Over Iran War Coverage

Garrison Vance
The Sun Cannot Be Taxed: Why Energy Freedom Is the Ultimate Form of Personal Liberty

The Sun Cannot Be Taxed: Why Energy Freedom Is the Ultimate Form of Personal Liberty

Mike Adams
IEA Chief Warns Persian Gulf Energy Recovery Could Take Up to Two Years

IEA Chief Warns Persian Gulf Energy Recovery Could Take Up to Two Years

Garrison Vance
Pope Leo and Trump Exchange Accusations Over Wars, Religious Imagery

Pope Leo and Trump Exchange Accusations Over Wars, Religious Imagery

Garrison Vance
Israeli Bulldozers Flatten Southern Lebanese Villages, Satellite Analysis Shows Over 1,400 Buildings Destroyed

Israeli Bulldozers Flatten Southern Lebanese Villages, Satellite Analysis Shows Over 1,400 Buildings Destroyed

Garrison Vance
UK COVID Inquiry Finds Mandatory Vaccine Policies Were Politically Driven

UK COVID Inquiry Finds Mandatory Vaccine Policies Were Politically Driven

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy