Travel vlog visit & the history of Guizhou, China - Christopher Helali, with Jackson Hinkle

In this travel vlog, I speak about the history of Guizhou, China, once considered one of China's poorest and most remote provinces. Over the course of the past century, it has seen enormous progress, development, and prosperity thanks to the historic long march of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

I travel to Guiyang, the capital of Guizhou province, to see all the enormous transformations since I was last there in 2015. After I visit the The Long March Cultural Digital Art Museum or "Red Ribbon Museum" in Guiyang to learn about the history of the Long March through an immersive and interactive digital museum. Afterwards, I travel to Zunyi, the site of the historic Zunyi Conference of the Long March that helped solidify the leadership of Mao Zedong. We visit Huang Dafa, recipient of the July 1st Medal of the CPC, to see and learn about his heroic 36 year work to bring water to his village by carving a canal into the side of a mountain. Lastly, we visit the world's tallest bridge and engineering wonder of the world, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge.

For more and to travel to China, check out:

China, Not Just Travel: https://chinanotjusttravel.com/

Discover Guizhou: https://www.ddcpc.cn/gc/index.html

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