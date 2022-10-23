Create New Account
Dan the Trumpet Man at the Back to the Border Rally. 22nd Oct, 2022.
Roobs Flyers
Published a month ago

Back to the Border Rally.


Coolangatta - Tweed Heads, Australia. 22nd October, 2022.


A the height of the lockdowns, border closures, medical apartheid and tyranny that has swept our lands since the plandemic started, some of the most historic rallies were held here at the imaginary line separating the imaginary states of Queensland and New South Wales. Yesterday we went 'Back to the Border'.


The crowds were down a bit due to the 'inclement' weather (we all know where that's coming from don't we?)

Funnily enough, we didn't get a drop of rain until everyone had packed up and left, very good timing. I think someone was looking out for us.


Yes so the crowds were down compared to the rallies we had here in January and last year, but that doesn't matter. Some of the best rallies and actions we've participate in have been small, concentrated and dedicated numbers.


We don't need leaders or movements, we need everyday people taking action, everyday. That's what our enemy fears most.


#ExposeThe28


In this video Dan The Trumpet Man addresses the crowd, albeit without the Trumpet. Something more important has come up.


#ExposeThe28


If you don't know what #ExposeThe28 is, please go here ~ https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0/whywegoGGs:f?r=BMiawvsTkeaxbK6tdGSgC98ecLWVLYWQ


It is the head of the snake. Once this is dealt with, we win. Simple.


Everything these criminals masquerading as government do, from creating emergencies to enact draconian laws to pushing the fraudulent climate change agenda, is to distract us from finding out what they're really doing.


#ExposeThe28 https://t.me/freedommovementqld


Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.


The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.


australiaroobs flyersexpose the 28back to the border rallycoolangatta tweed headsimaginary line

