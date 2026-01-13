Hot Spots All Over The World - It's Getting Late Early!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE MAILBAG SHOW * 1.13.2026
STATE DEPT. ISSUES EMERGENCY ALERT
https://slaynews.com/news/state-department-issues-emergency-alert-armed-militias-hunting-americans-venezuela-depart-immediately/
TRUMP'S CUBA STRATEGY
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/01/trumps-cuba-strategy-prospects-regime-change/
COMMUNIST ARMED RESISTANCE BEGINNING
https://www.independentsentinel.com/communist-calls-for-armed-resistance-its-the-beginning/
TRUMP CANCELS MEETINGS WITH IRANIAN OFFICIALS
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/world/trump-cancel-meetings-with-iranian-officials-and-tells-protesters-help-is-on-its-way
FEDERAL RESERVE CHAIR JEROME POWELL...
https://www.westernjournal.com/federal-reserve-chair-jerome-powell-criminal-investigation/
BRICS FLEXES WITH CHINA-LED NAVAL DRILLS
https://www.infowars.com/posts/brics-flexes-with-china-led-joint-naval-drills-soon-after-maduro-ousting
CROWDS IN IRAN REPORTEDLY IN THE MILLIONS
https://joehoft.com/the-crowds-in-iran-are-reportedly-in-the-millions-no-one-says-anymore-if-it-happens-everyone-knows-its-over/
