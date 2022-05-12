EP 2943-6PM Elon Musk Would Reverse Donald Trump’s Permanent Ban From Twitter  

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Twitter Inc. was “foolish in the extreme” in kicking former US President Donald Trump off its service and his permanent ban should be ended, said Elon Musk, the billionaire who has agreed to acquire the social media company.
“I would reverse the permanent ban,” Musk said Tuesday at a Financial Times conference, in response to a question that asked him directly about Trump. “Perma bans just fundamentally undermine trust in Twitter as a town square where everyone can voice their opinion.”
🔴JOIN OUR LOCALS (PAY ANNUAL - 3 MONTHS FREE IN 2022!) http://petesantilli.locals.com/support
🔴FOLLOW US ON GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/petesantilli
🔴SUBSCRIBE TO OUR RUMBLE CHANNEL https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow
🔴BRIGHTEON LIVE https://stream.brighteon.com/live/pete-santilli-show
🔴 LINK TREE: http://petesantilli.mobi
🚨🚨🚨 PROTECT YOUR 401K FROM CRIPPLING INFLATION & GROWING DEBT. IF YOU HAVE $50K OR MORE IN RETIREMENT SAVINGS, CALL 855-614-1681 or visit http://goldco.com/pete TO RECEIVE A FREE IRS LOOPHOLE KIT & LEARN ABOUT HOW TO GET $10,000 (Or More) In Free Silver For Doing It!
🚨SHOW ARCHIVE: EP 2942-6PM Elon Musk Would Reverse Donald Trump’s Permanent Ban From Twitter https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/21035
🚨JOIN & SUPPORT US ON LOCALS: https://petesantilli.locals.com/support
🚨SUPPORT OUR SHOW BY VISITING MYPILLOW.COM Use Promo Code: PETE
🚨GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/petesantilli
🚨We’re Now On FOXHOLE LIVE! https://pilled.net/#/topic-detail/334950
🚨GET EVERYONE YOU KNOW TO: http://FrankSpeech.com
🚨Support Us By Going To FrankSpeech.com & Get Deep Discounts on MyPillow Products By Using Promo Code: PETE
🚨 The Pete Santilli Show - 24/7 Stream - Live at 8am & 6pm EST http://petelive.tv
🚨Telegram Show Page: https://t.me/thepetesantillishow
🚨Telegram Chat: https://t.me/FriendsOfPete
🚨CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/PeteSantilli
🚨SUPPORT OUR SHOW BY VISITING MYPILLOW.COM Use Promo Code: PETE
🚨EXCLUSIVE ACCESS to great savings up to 90% off: https://PromoCodePete.com
✅ Pete Santilli LIVE! https://rumble.com/PeteLive
✅ The Pete Santilli Show Archives https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow
✅SBN News Clips https://rumble.com/c/SBNNewsClips
✅Pete Santilli Show Guest Interviews https://rumble.com/c/PeteSantilliInterviews